Today: On Saudi Arabia, ‘Here We Go Again’?

President Trump has warned of a rush to judgment as suspicions grow that Virginia-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed on orders of Saudi Arabia’s rulers, going so far as to compare the case with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. “Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent,” Trump said, after Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo had met with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Turkish officials say investigators searching the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul found evidence that Khashoggi was killed there, gave details of what they say happened and provided a list of people in what they called a hit squad, some of whom have been linked to Saudi security services. Saudi officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance.