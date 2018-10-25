Today: 'An Attack On Our Democracy'

The packages contained makeshift pipe bombs. The targets: President Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr., George Soros, former CIA chief John Brennan (care of CNN) and Rep. Maxine Waters (including one package found in South L.A.). The motive: not immediately clear. President Trump said the explosive devices were “an attack on our democracy itself” and vowed to bring “those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.” But critics noted that, in his calls for unity, Trump didn’t mention his own frequent vilification of those targeted — and tried to shift blame to the media, saying it “also has a responsibility to set a civil tone.”