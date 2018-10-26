Today: The Hunt for a Would-Be Bomb Maker

Investigators are warning that additional suspicious devices resembling small pipe bombs may be working their way through the postal system after they intercepted three more Thursday: two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro. Because none of the devices has ignited, authorities suspect the would-be bomb maker is either inept or the packages are meant to spread fear rather inflict bodily harm on the intended recipients, all of whom have clashed with President Trump. Still, authorities are treating the packages as potentially lethal. The FBI has turned much of its attention to Florida.