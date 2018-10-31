Today: Born in the USA

The U.S. Constitution, the Supreme Court and federal law all say that children born within this country are citizens at birth, regardless of the citizenship status of their parents. President Trump, who’s been campaigning intensely against immigration, says he’s “in the process” of preparing an executive order to end that birthright. Is it a political stunt, like saying Congress will pass a tax cut before the midterm election Tuesday, even though it’s not in session? That’s what legal scholars tend to think. As for Trump claiming the U.S. is the “only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen”? That’s far from true, as more than 30 countries grant birthright citizenship and others have variations on the concept.