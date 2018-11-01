Today: Voting Early and More Often

They have names like Guerrilla Tacos, Porridge + Puffs, Banh Oui, Burgers Never Say Die and Trudy’s Underground Barbecue. For the last few years, they’ve been among the crème de la crème of L.A.’s food truck and pop-up scene. But operating out of a clunky truck or a backyard can only take you so far, which is why these nonconformists are opening up their own bricks-and-mortar establishments.