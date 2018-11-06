Today: Trump’s on the Ballot, Even If He’s Not

Today is election day, and whatever the results may be, the outcome will be seen as a referendum on President Trump. Why? To some extent, midterm elections usually are a reflection of a president’s performance. For Trump, doubly so, given his extensive campaigning, a much-criticized ad and his own words on the topic: “I want you to vote,” he said last month. “Pretend I’m on the ballot.” If Republicans fare well — and especially if they were to defy the polling and manage to keep control of the House of Representatives — Trump can proclaim victory. If a “blue wave” hits, many fingers could be pointed at the president. Will he accept the blame? Experts recommend that you don’t hold your breath on that one.