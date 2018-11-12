Today: 'This Is the New Abnormal'

In Northern California, at least 29 people have died, more than 200 are missing and nearly 6,500 homes have been destroyed by flames. In Southern California, fire has resulted in two deaths and consumed at least 177 buildings. “This is not the new normal, this is the new abnormal,” says Gov. Jerry Brown. “Unfortunately, the best science is telling us that dryness, warmth, drought, all those things, they’re going to intensify.” Up north in Butte County, the Camp fire — so named because it began near Camp Creek Road — has already been declared the most destructive in state history after having devoured the once-quaint mountain town of Paradise, and could turn out to be the deadliest. Here’s the latest from the scene.