Don't forget: Voters in the 34th Congressional District pick their next representative Tuesday

It may not seem possible, but Tuesday is election day, again. At least, it is for voters in parts of northeast and central Los Angeles who will choose their next congressman. Voters in the 34th Congressional District can look up their sample ballots, find their polling places or the address of early voting centers at lavote.net. Three locations in the district will have early voting on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In this important race between two Democrats, The Times recommends Jimmy Gomez.
