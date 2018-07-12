Is the effort to break up California even legal? We better find out before it goes to voters

Draper says California is too big for its state government to adequately serve its nearly 40 million residents. But he hasn’t yet backed up his assertion with data showing that smaller states such as Vermont (624,000 people) or Georgia (10 million) are better governed. He also claims, again without proof, that splitting the state would lead to lower taxes, higher-quality public education and better decisions by government. Those outcomes are possible, but without some proof that smaller governments invariably produce better results, it seems equally possible that the breakup will result in higher taxes, lower-quality public education and worse decisions by government.