California's bail bond empire strikes back

Such a devil’s bargain would be reprehensible and destructive, yet it’s a possibility. Activists are just fine with eliminating bail — indeed, it was at least half of their ultimate goal — but they are disappointed that the new law does not, on its face, guarantee that fewer people will be in jail before trial because it allows judges to order detention for a large number of defendants. Although activists aren’t likely to join forces openly with the industry, they just may quietly cheer on the law’s repeal while offering their own, more sweeping, voter initiative to severely reduce judicial power and limit the use of tools such as computer algorithms that assess the risk of releasing a defendant before trial.