California has a ragged road to bail reform

Senate Bill 10 is California’s road to bail reform — a rough, ragged road of unknown length, lined with hazards and requiring tunnels that are not yet dug and bridges not yet built. Traveling this road with the Legislature, as it votes to move the bill forward, requires a leap of faith that those charged with completing the project — prosecutors, defense lawyers, county probation departments and, above all, Superior Court judges — will do their work with skill, integrity and dispatch. It’s not the bail reform bill that many reform advocates wanted or that the Los Angeles Times editorial page had hoped for. But if it becomes law, it will eliminate the unjust, un-American system of allowing a person’s wealth to determine whether he or she will be locked up before trial or walk free. It is therefore an important step forward.