Is the GOP's balanced budget amendment cynical, hypocritical or both?

Yet it's a transparently cynical move. There's been little Democratic support for such resolutions in the past, so this year's model has a snowflake's chance in hell of drawing the 2/3 majorities in each chamber required for an amendment to be sent to the states for ratification. The point for Republicans isn't actually to start the process of changing the Constitution, it's to give GOP House members a chance to tell their constituents: "Look, I voted for a balanced budget amendment, so I'm not fiscally irresponsible after all. Never mind my recent support for huge spending increases and big tax cuts that you weren't asking for and didn't really need."