A year and a half after proposing to ban developer contributions, L.A. City Hall still hasn't delivered

Commissioners said the details of the proposed ban — such as who, exactly, should be banned from contributing — still needed work. Development applications can be submitted by architects, lawyers or other professionals who are not the primary financial interests behind the project. Sure, that complicates matters, but it can be addressed. A law firm hired by Councilman David Ryu, who has refused to accept contributions from developers since he ran for office, came up with a good suggestion: Require development applicants to disclose the names of the principles behind their projects.