Pot is legal in Canada, but admitting to using it could get Canadians banned from the U.S. for life

We’ve already seen this play out in the U.S., where eight states have made it legal under their laws to use marijuana recreationally and 30 have allowed the medicinal use of marijuana — even though federal law still prohibits cannabis cultivation, sale and use. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama administration’s largely hands-off policy toward pot operations that complied with state laws, leaving it to the U.S. attorneys in each state to determine which ones to prosecute.