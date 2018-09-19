In the midterms, weigh the candidates — and what it means to have Congress in Trump’s pocket

We urge every American who is registered to vote (and those who are eligible but not yet registered should do so immediately) to go to the polls on Nov. 6. And as you vote, think not just about the candidates in front of you, but also about what it means to have a Congress that is in the pocket of the Trump administration. Californians have a particular role in this election, not just because the state has more House seats than any other, but because its people, values and policies have been under assault since the day Trump took power. Has your representative in Congress spoken out against Trump, or has your representative enabled him?