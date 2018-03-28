Olivia de Havilland's legal loss means historical fiction gets to survive

State courts have held multiple times that there is no requirement that creators get people's permission before incorporating their names, likenesses or narratives into creative works. As the court of appeal put it, "Producers of films and television programs may enter into agreements with individuals portrayed in those works for a variety of reasons, including access to the person's recollections or 'story' the producers would not otherwise have, or a desire to avoid litigation for a reasonable fee. But the 1st Amendment simply does not require such acquisition agreements."