Betsy DeVos sides with predatory for-profit colleges over America's students

On Aug. 10, the U.S. Education Department formally announced its plans for a new policy that had long been rumored to be in the works: It wants to release for-profit colleges from a rule requiring them to show that students could reasonably expect to find a job in the field for which they were training. Adopted during the Obama administration, the rule was prompted by findings that many for-profit trade and technical schools were duping enrollees by advertising rosy employment futures that didn’t exist and inflating their graduation rates, then fast-talking low-income students into taking on loans they wouldn’t be able to pay off and tricking them into signing agreements that stripped them of their right to sue.