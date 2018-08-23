Do the right thing, Duncan Hunter. Step away

But the words don’t have to make sense to act as a dog whistle to a voter base that Hunter hopes will ignore the very serious — and extensive — charges he faces. After more improper expenses came to light after the video games item, Hunter wrote them off again as mistakes, and did reimburse his campaign about $62,000. But the sheer volume of improper expenses now alleged — vacations, dental visits, clothes, groceries, kids’ tuition and, once, a plane ticket for a pet rabbit to join the family on vacation — can’t be easily brushed off. There are other troubling aspects of the charges to which Hunter must answer, such as reporting purchases of certain personal items as charitable contributions. Did a purchase of shorts at a golf pro shop actually benefit a veterans group as campaign documents assert? If not, as the indictment alleges, it is shamelessly sleazy.