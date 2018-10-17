L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander shakes down his campaign donors on his way out of City Hall

The Times reported that Englander held an $800-a-head fundraiser Wednesday night, mere hours before telling the world he was quitting. The money is to go to his ”officeholder account” — a fund city politicians use to pay for food, travel and other extra business expenses while in office. It’s unclear why he needs the money, because he’s only going to be in office for two and a half more months before he begins his no-doubt lucrative new job.