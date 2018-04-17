Garcetti's plans for homeless shelters raise as many questions as they answer

Garcetti noted that the city had housed 30,000 people during the past four years. And yet, he said, he didn't expect the new homeless figures next month to be any lower than they were last year. When asked why, Garcetti lamented that the thousands of people coming out of the criminal justice system and landing on the streets with nowhere to go contributes to the growing numbers. But if that's the case, then he needs to work with — or get in the face of — county and state officials, exhorting them to do a better job of making sure people coming out of jails and prisons have a place to live.