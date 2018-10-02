If Republicans want to lift the toxic cloud around Kavanaugh, they need to let the FBI do its job

The four individuals on the FBI’s original list are undeniably important to the investigation. Judge especially, because Ford alleges that he was in the room when she says Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her in the early 1980s. Yet there are others who might be able to fill in blanks and they need to be interviewed as well. As do people who can confirm or refute Ramirez’s allegation. And Julie Swetnick, who says Kavanaugh was present at a house party where she was gang-raped.