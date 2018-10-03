It would be nice if billionaire Vinod Khosla finally gave compromise a try on public beach access

Khosla bought the Martins Beach property in 2008. For nearly a century before, a road through the property offered public access to beachgoers. Various amenities came and went on the beach, but the access road was there throughout. The Coastal Commission contends that by using the road for decades, the public obtained a ”prescriptive easement” on the property — and that Khosla was well aware of that easement when he bought the land. Khosla closed the gate across the road after, he said, it became too costly to operate the parking lot and other facilities on the route. In recent months, though, he has opened the gate for varying hours during the day, employing an attendant who collects a fee for parking and shows people how to walk down the road to the beach.