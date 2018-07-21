It's animal tissue grown in a vat. But is it meat?

That sounds like the set up to a joke. But it’s an honest-to-goodness debate brewing among the advocates and detractors of a new class of meat products being developed by a number of biotech companies. This meat is grown from cultured animal stem cells and fed with nutrients to create alternatives to factory-farmed chicken, beef and pork, and it could be on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus in as a few as two years if regulators permit. And though it sounds silly to argue over what to call a product that has yet to be approved for sale, how we collectively refer to it is intertwined with a parallel debate over whether federal regulators should treat it as just another processed food product or as a threat from which conventional meat producers need to be protected.