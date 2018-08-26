The message from John McCain that his colleagues should heed now

"Let's trust each other. Let's return to regular order,” McCain said, referring to the process of holding hearings and working in committee to improve legislation before passing it into law. “We've been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle. That's an approach that's been employed by both sides, mandating legislation from the top down, without any support from the other side, with all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires. We're getting nothing done.”