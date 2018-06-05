The thankless task facing LAPD's new chief Michel Moore — updating police culture nationwide

Michel Moore, nominated Monday by Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the next chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, no doubt has the hands-on experience needed for the job. He ran the LAPD’s day-to-day operations for several years and served in key positions during some of its most challenging episodes in recent decades, including the aftermath of the infamous Rampart corruption scandal of the late 1990s. Assuming the City Council approves him for the post, Moore will need to draw on that experience, the skills he has acquired and the lessons he has learned over the course of his 37-year career to map out the future of policing, not just in this city but around the nation.