The Justice Department sues California over its new net neutrality law. What a surprise

Last year, the FCC’s Republican majority went about as far as humanly possible in the other direction. It not only repealed a net neutrality rule the commission’s previous Democratic majority had adopted in 2015, it said the FCC had no authority to regulate broadband providers beyond requiring them to disclose accurately how well their networks perform, how much they charge and how they manage their networks. The move renounced the commission’s efforts over the previous decade to crack down on broadband providers that improperly favored some content, services or applications on their networks over others.