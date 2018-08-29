Marco Rubio's parental leave plan would rob Peter to pay for Peter Jr.

Federal law guarantees the time off for those who choose to take it, but not replacement pay — and many workers simply can’t afford the loss of income. Democrats have been pushing to change that in recent years, but with little progress in the Republican-controlled Congress despite bipartisan support for paid family leave among voters. So it’s encouraging, at first glance, to finally see interest from the other side of the aisle. It’s disappointing, however, that it has taken the form of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) Economic Security for New Parents Act, a gimmicky proposal that gives with one hand and takes away with the other.