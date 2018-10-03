Pragmatic and focused on consumers, Steve Poizner is the right choice for insurance commissioner

Both Poizner and Lara have made health insurance one of their key issues in the campaign, alongside the need for better approaches to wildfires and cybersecurity coverage. But Poizner is more focused on what the insurance commissioner can do on health insurance today — attacking the fraud that drives up costs and premiums — while Lara’s emphasis has been on big-picture issues largely beyond the insurance commissioner’s reach, such as his push for a single-payer system, his efforts to extend coverage to immigrants in the country illegally and his opposition to the Trump administration’s health initiatives.