LAPD's discipline process demands a true public airing, not a hollow road show

Whether it was the right or the wrong decision is not the point, but rather that the lack of public confidence in the Chicago police has been exacerbated by a confusing and changing system of officer discipline. The much-criticized accountability office has since been reconstituted and renamed, but the two remaining civilian panels have not earned the confidence of Chicagoans. A proposed consent decree for the overhaul of the Chicago Police Department is currently in the hands of a federal judge. With luck, it can provide the institutional integrity, and as a result the public confidence, that is currently lacking.