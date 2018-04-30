L.A.'s dysfunctional Probation Department needs real oversight

The new commission would also have expanded purview, overseeing department operations in the adult division as well as on the juvenile side. Whether that's a good idea, however, is not entirely clear. Although the existing commission has had trouble getting its concerns heard, it does have this valuable trait: Members seek their appointments because they have particular interest in young people who are sliding into trouble, often due to trauma stemming from childhoods amid deprivation and violence. The adult division requires at least as much oversight, and should have it. But by function, it is in essence an entirely separate department. The board ought to consider a more formal separation, with separate oversight.