The unconscionable backlog of unprocessed rape kits in California

But what to do with the rape kits? Not all agencies process all kits. Sometimes that's because the identity of the alleged perpetrator is known but the question is whether an encounter was consensual (which can't be proved with DNA); in other cases, the accused has confessed. Yet the rape kit information still has value. In the first instance, processing the kit establishes proof that the encounter occurred and, much like fingerprints, can be matched against databases for links to other reported crimes. In the second instance, confessions are not always what they seem, and DNA can be both incriminating and exculpatory.