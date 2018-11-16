The Rohingya shouldn't go back to Myanmar until they can be assured they won't be killed or raped

The Rohingya Muslims have endured more than a year of savagery at the hands of the Myanmar military, which has burned their villages, killed and raped their people, and driven about 700,000 of them out of the country in what amounts to a campaign of ethnic cleansing. What refuge they could find has been in Bangladesh, in crowded camps near the seaside city of Cox’s Bazar. Eager to move them out, Bangladeshi officials had planned with the Myanmar government to begin repatriating some Rohingya on Thursday, despite the strenuous objections of human rights groups that warned it wouldn’t be safe. Those plans were put on hold when, not surprisingly, officials could find no one who wanted to return to the country where they had just been persecuted and tortured and had their homes destroyed.