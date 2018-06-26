A driving distraction to the lack of human rights for Saudi women

Certainly this is an important milestone for one of the most repressive regimes in the world, one in which women have been long considered to be little more than the property of men, denied fundamental rights and, among other things, subjected to a strict public dress code. But the right to drive should not be confused with real reform that allows women to be the architects of their own destiny. Sorry to rain on the parade, but it’s hard to view this small step as much more than a shiny bauble to distract from the real obstacle to reform, the so-called guardianship law.