If California is serious about fighting climate change, lawmakers have to commit to 100% clean energy

Weaning the state completely off electricity produced from fossil fuels is a much more challenging job — in part because nobody knows exactly how it will be done. California still relies on power plants fueled by natural gas to provide electricity when renewables aren’t available. Industrial-scale batteries can store renewable power for when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing, but there are few in use by utilities. There are other power storage technologies being developed but, again, they’re still in the nascent stage.