Fixing some of California's tough-on-crime mistakes of the past

But all those enhancements remain in place, even in the absence of evidence that they protect the public from repeat offenders. Some make sense. But some don't, including the requirement that new felony convictions carry an additional year for each jail term already served for a previous felony. SB 1392 would properly eliminate it. And the extra five years for having previously committed a serious crime — that's something that judges should be able to keep or dismiss, in the interests of justice. SB 1393 would give them that authority.