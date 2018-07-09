What police owe the families of people who die in custody

For several years now, the nation has devoted a great deal of attention to police conduct in shootings and other uses of force, on in-custody deaths and on the need for officer training and accountability. Wilson’s death has sharpened the focus on a different but equally crucial part of the timeline — after a person has died in police custody or as a result of a police shooting — and how officials reach out or respond to families of the deceased. It’s a reminder that at the core of police reform is the public’s right to information, compassion and, above all, respect.