Reelect Sheriff Jim McDonnell

Villanueva was not a member of the Baca-Tanaka team, and he in fact argues that he was repeatedly passed up for promotion over the years because he wouldn't play ball with a pre-McDonnell regime that rewarded loyalty over competence and integrity. Furthermore, he says, McDonnell promoted to his command staff many of the same glad-handers who enabled Baca and Tanaka. Villanueva promises to finish a weeding-out process that he says McDonnell began, but did not complete. But the challenger overestimates a sheriff's legal power to dismiss personnel absent evidence of misconduct and — perhaps — underestimates the importance of experience in a top command staff, even if that experience is colored in part by some past brush with corrupt leadership. Villanueva at his best raises some legitimate points about McDonnell's first-term performance, but makes an unconvincing case that he has the insight, knowledge, skill or experience to do as well or to move the department faster or in a better direction.