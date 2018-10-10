Four picks for L.A. County Superior Court

Michel is the candidate, not her husband. She has not represented the NRA — but so what if she had? Just as being a criminal defense lawyer who represents rapists and murderers does not disqualify one from serving as an evenhanded, fair-minded judge, neither would representing an organization that takes positions on hot-button issues, even if we find those positions repugnant. But again, it is Michel who is the candidate, and there is no suggestion that her husband’s profession has in any way impeded her vigor in prosecuting crimes in Redondo Beach, including some involving guns. Rejecting a candidate not because of her own values and experiences but because of her husband’s — well, that strikes us as a dated and even offensive notion.