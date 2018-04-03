Schools need to keep students safe, not act like thought police

Schools (and occasionally courts) appear to need repeated reminders that students have a right to express their opinions, including unpopular ones, in school and out. It can get complicated because schools do have a right to step in when the language is truly threatening or disruptive. But school administrators too often have confused controversy with disruption. Some students might not like what they see on another student's T-shirt. They might even find it offensive. But they don't need to be sheltered from controversy or offense. Chances are they'll talk about it, debate it, argue over it — and that's a good thing.