A Thousand Oaks bar is the latest battlefield in our war on ourselves

There are far, far too many guns floating around the U.S., both legally and illegally owned. Time was, people bought guns to go hunting, or to practice target shooting. In recent years gun owners have told poll-takers that their guns are for personal safety. Yet they are far more often used to threaten, intimidate or kill family members, or in suicides. Less often, but with more notice taken, they are used to mow down mass numbers of people, as occurred Wednesday night here in California, which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation.