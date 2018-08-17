Is Trump’s petty punishment of Brennan a threat to Mueller?

Trump’s use of presidential power to punish a prominent critic is outrageous in itself. But comments he made about Brennan in an interview with the Wall Street Journal suggest an even more ominous interpretation. Trump indicated that he included the former CIA director among those he holds responsible for the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III or, as he called it, “the rigged witch hunt.” He added: “I think it’s something that had to be done,” referring to the yanking of Brennan’s clearance.