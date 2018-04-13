Brown says 'yes' to Trump's lame-brained National Guard border deployment. Here's why he's right

Brown avoided a showdown, ceded little, and fulfilled his obligation as the state's top executive to respond to a lawful (if stupid) request from the president. Sending the National Guard to the border is stagecraft, not security, and could cost federal taxpayers $400 million while disrupting the lives of the National Guard troops. Most people living here without authorization didn't sneak in over the border, but came in legally and then didn't leave when their visas expired. And drug smugglers move more contraband through ports of entry than by slipping across the border. The first step in finding a solution to a problem is understanding the issue. Trump continues to show that he either doesn't understand or cynically misconstrues the problem, and that he has no idea how to craft workable solutions.