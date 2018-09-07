Even by our depressing new national standard, this week in Trump has been pure Crazytown

An unnamed senior administration official claims there is a cabal of “resisters” in the White House working overtime to save the president from himself, or maybe just undermining him, depending on whom you believe. The president, for his part, turns ever more apoplectic, screaming not only about “witch hunts” but also “treason” as he hunts for disloyal leakers. On Capitol Hill, a confirmation hearing in a staid Senate office building is repeatedly interrupted by protesters shouting at the nominee and the senators; 70 people are arrested. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s criminal investigation into the administration continues; a porn actress who received $130,000 in hush money from the president poses for Vogue and “packs them in” at a Portland, Maine, strip club. A new book by legendary reporter Bob Woodward reveals that even the White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly, calls President Trump an “idiot” who is “off the rails.” In one meeting, the book asserts, Kelly said what everyone must surely be thinking: “We’re in Crazytown.”