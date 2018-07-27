Federal judges step up to do the job Congress won't — check the president's excesses

From the beginning of his term, Trump has taken a damn-the-torpedoes approach to policy initiatives and other executive actions, rarely taking the time to contemplate the unintended consequences, follow the statutory requirements for reversing valid regulations, or even consider whether what he wants to do is legal. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have abandoned their responsibility to serve as a check on the presidency, choosing in nearly every instance to look the other way while Trump and his team flouted procedural requirements and statutes to advance their agenda — whether it be wreaking havoc on the Affordable Care Act, scrapping protections for “Dreamers,” imposing costly tariffs for spurious national-security reasons, or tearing up the Iran nuclear deal.