Trump bails out some, but not all, the victims of his trade war

With blowback rising in this country, the administration sought to ease the pain of the retaliatory tariffs by dipping into taxpayers’ pockets, again with no review or approval by Congress. On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it was borrowing $12 billion from the Treasury to support some (but not all) of the farmers whose exports have stalled and prices have dropped in the face of Chinese tariffs. And just farmers — not, say, Mid-Continent Nail, the U.S. fastener manufacturer whose business has been racked by Trump’s tariffs on imported steel. Even lawmakers who share Trump’s “America First” view of trade should be outraged at the president using tax dollars to pick winners and losers.