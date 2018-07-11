Trump needs to reassure NATO that he’s not looking for a divorce

Granted, Trump has revised his campaign-trail claim that NATO was “obsolete,” and he belatedly endorsed Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which says that an attack on one member state is an attack on all. Yet the message of support has been muddled not only by Trump’s tweets but by reports that the administration was mulling the withdrawal of some or all of the roughly 34,000 U.S. troops stationed in Germany. The current troop level isn’t sacrosanct, and represents a steep decline from Cold War levels. But at a time of provocative Russian behavior, an abrupt withdrawal would send the wrong message. (Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said this week that “I’ve heard nothing on that score.”)