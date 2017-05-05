The Times' picks for the May 16 Los Angeles election

Los Angeles voters have another election on May 16. There’s Measure C, which would change the city’s police discipline boards, and runoffs in two City Council and two Los Angeles Unified School Board races. Here are the Times’ recommendations:
Los Angeles City ballot measure
Measure C. Change the rules on police disciplinary boards: No
Los Angeles City Council
Council District 1: Gil Cedillo
Council District 7: Monica Rodriguez
Los Angeles Unified School District
District 4: Nick Melvoin
District 6: Kelly Gonez
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook