The Times' picks for the May 16 Los Angeles election

Los Angeles voters have another election on May 16. There’s Measure C, which would change the city’s police discipline boards, and runoffs in two City Council and two Los Angeles Unified School Board races. Here are the Times’ recommendations:

Los Angeles City ballot measure

Measure C. Change the rules on police disciplinary boards: No

Los Angeles City Council

Council District 1: Gil Cedillo

Council District 7: Monica Rodriguez

Los Angeles Unified School District

District 4: Nick Melvoin

District 6: Kelly Gonez

