Kevin de Leon wants Dianne Feinstein to shut down the Senate to stop Judge Kavanaugh's nomination. Ummm, she can't...

The organized labor movement has been taking it in the teeth. For one, participation has been steadily declining; in 1954, 34% of American workers belonged to labor unions. By 2017, that number had fallen to 10.7% . In May, President Trump signed a series of executive orders that would gut union protections for government workers. And in June, the Supreme Court ruled that government workers would no longer be required to pay so-called fair share fees to their unions, as they’d done for decades.

But plot twist: This isn’t another “we’re all going to hell in a handbasket, everything sucks for the left” piece. Now, I can’t say with any shred of confidence that we’re not or that it doesn’t, but organized labor won big Tuesday night in Missouri. Missouri! A purpley state, a former bellwether.



A measure on the ballot asked voters to endorse a Republican-backed law that would keep private-sector unions from collecting “fair share fees” from workers who decide not to become members. As ever, Republicans embraced baldly manipulative branding: they call these efforts, created to starve unions of oxygen, “right to work” laws. But if there’s a “Hamilton” lyric to match every political event, last night’s would be: “He looked at me like I was stupid / I’m not stupid.” Missouri voters untangled the lingo and rejected the measure by a 2-to-1 margin.