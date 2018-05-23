Guess what else could die in the farm bill fracas? A bipartisan effort to help Dreamers

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm in Lamont, Calif., on March 7. (Los Angeles Times)

The GOP infighting that blocked passage of the farm bill may eventually claim another victim: “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

This is a little byzantine, so bear with me while I spool it out. Prodded by such Central Valley lawmakers as Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and David Valadao (R-Hanford), a small group of House Republicans filed a petition in mid-May to force a vote on four competing proposals to settle the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The four were the DREAM Act, a Democratic proposal with half a dozen Republican supporters; the Securing America’s Future Act, the bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) favored by conservative Republicans; the USA Act, a measure backed by Republican and Democratic centrists; and whatever immigration-related measure House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) wanted to bring to the floor.

The move was boldly defiant of the House Republican leadership, given that its authors were making common cause with House Democrats in a bid to seize control of the immigration agenda. But the chess-move response by the far-right House Freedom Caucus was to refuse to vote for the farm bill unless and until the House voted on the Goodlatte bill — and just the Goodlatte bill.