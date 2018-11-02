Jeff Sessions may be Trump's punching bag, but he's in lock step with the president on immigration

Nov. 2, 2018, 12:26 p.m.
One of the more overlooked aspects of President Trump’s attacks on the government he was elected to run is the slow and steady reshaping of immigration courts by Atty.Gen. Jeff Sessions. That also points up one of many anomalies of this administration: Sessions has found himself in the odd position of being Trump’s punching bag for recusing himself from the Mueller probe, while simultaneously doing exactly what Trump wants in making it harder for people to fight deportation or seek asylum.
Trying to force more people out of the country plays directly into Trump’s anti-illegal-immigration campaign, including his fake caravan crisis at the southern border. But it also reflects Sessions’ long-held opposition to immigration of all stripes. As a member of the Senate, he was one of the sturdiest roadblocks to enacting comprehensive immigration reform while seeking to reduce legal immigration.
Nov. 2, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
One of the more depressing aspects of President Trump’s flood of lies about the immigration system and immigrants themselves is that so many of his supporters are willing to believe what’s patently untrue.
The president was back at it Thursday, speaking from the Roosevelt Room in the White House, when he ranted against illegal immigration — it is a problem, but much less so than in the past — and characterized the northbound dwindling caravan in southern Mexico as full of “tough people” — the migrants pushed through Mexican police seeking to stop them — and obliquely suggested they included rapists, a persistent theme with Trump.
Nov. 2, 2018, 9:47 a.m.
Nine of the last 13 U.S. elections have been “change” or “wave” elections, as voters threw out the party in charge of the White House, the House of Representatives or the Senate in search of a new direction in Washington.
The phenomenon has been especially pronounced in midterm elections, which flipped control of the House on three occasions since 1994 and the Senate three times since 2002.
Notably, however, none of those turnabouts came when the economy was performing as well as it is now. Friday’s strong jobs report, coming on the heels of last week’s encouraging advance estimate of third-quarter GDP, shows that the U.S. economy remains in something of a Goldilocks zone — not too hot, not too cold.
Nov. 1, 2018, 2:05 p.m.
About two-thirds of gun deaths in the U.S. each year are suicides, traumatic and desperate acts that often lie at the nexus of mental illness and ready access to a firearm. Yet a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that only 13% of people know that gun suicides far outpace homicides, a likely function of regular news coverage of violent crimes and a tendency to not cover suicides.
Why does that matter?
As the study’s authors point out, people who buy firearms for self-protection from criminal attacks or home invasions — even though firearms offer more reassurance than actual protection — may not be aware of the other related risks.
Nov. 1, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
Trying to amp up the spooky Halloween vibe he’s projected onto the midterm elections, President Trump went to Twitter on Wednesday to introduce a new boogeyman: Luis Bracamontes, a convicted cop-killer now on California’s death row.
The tweet — still pinned to the top of Trump’s Twitter feed — has drawn criticism galore from the media and Democrats. But I’m not going to pick apart what it says; instead, I’m struck by how many people are outraged that Trump should be saying (err, tweeting) such things himself.
Here is a comprehensive comparison between Trump’s ad and the infamous Willie Horton ad that supported then-Vice President George H.W. Bush’s campaign against Michael Dukakis in 1988, which Bush’s campaign manager arranged but then denied any involvement in:
Nov. 1, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
Last week,
Oct. 31, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
Well, here’s something for you from the nightmare factory, courtesy of the Instagram account of L.A. motorist Lisa Shields.
An obvious prank, pulled off by a fame-thirsty Logan Paul wannabe, you say?
Nope.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
Last spring the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body overseeing global shipping, came to a significant agreement: Its signatories would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping 50% by 2050, in keeping with the spirit of the 2015 Paris agreement. As The Times editorial board noted then, the devil would be in the details, which were to be hammered out at meeting in October.
Well, the meeting came and went, and so did hope that an industry that produces carbon missions on a par with the entire country of Germany would work quickly to reduce its carbon footprint. Rather than setting hard goals and ways to get there, the IMO adjourned the meeting without doing anything of note until the body meets again next year.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
On California’s Nov. 6 ballot, there is a Proposition 8 (limits profits at kidney dialysis centers) and a Proposition 10 (repeals the Costa-Hawkins rent control ban). But, mysteriously, no Proposition 9.
Oops! Did some numerically challenged individual in the elections office goof?
Nope. There was a proposition that qualified for the November ballot in the No. 9 slot, but then the state Supreme Court ruled the measure unconstitutional and yanked it at the last minute. Evidently it was too late to rejigger all the other proposition numbers.
Oct. 29, 2018, 2:13 p.m.
When future historians assess the Trump administration, it would come as no surprise if they look at his diatribes about the caravan of migrants moving through Mexico as his “Wag the Dog” moment.
You may remember that movie — a scandal-marred president facing a tough reelection battle hires a fixer to create a fake war as a distraction to help his campaign, and it worked. The truth revealed within that dark comedy is that voters who don’t mind being lied to are very easy to manipulate.